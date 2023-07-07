Man who allegedly killed mom of 6 remains in Louisiana jail Published 12:30 am Friday, July 7, 2023

A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman June 19 in Port Arthur and drove with her body to Louisiana has not yet been extradited to Jefferson County.

A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Eric Martin is not in custody in Jefferson County as of Thursday.

A person with the U.S. Marshal’s Beaumont District Office said the agency cannot release information on inmates when asked by Port Arthur Newsmedia about the extradition of Martin.

Port Arthur police contend Martin, 38, fatally shot Shekira Simpson, 31, in the 2800 block of 15th Street and also shot Leon Davis in the back in the 1600 block of Vicksburg.

Martin was arrested by Lafayette, Louisiana, police and the body of Simpson was located in the passenger seat.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. set bond at $1 million for the fatal shooting of Simpson. He said when the warrant is issued for the aggravated shooting of Davis, then another bond would be set for that charge.

The aggravated assault warrant had not been filed as of Thursday, Collins said.

According to her obituary, Simpson had ties to Port Arthur and graduated with honors from Richard Milburn Academy in 2009 and moved to Houston in 2019.

She had completed her first semester in psychology and was enrolled in summer school at Houston Community College in Houston.

She had six children, and her interests included family gatherings, traveling and taking care of her children, the obituary read.

Simpson was buried July 1.