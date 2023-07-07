Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4 Published 12:26 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

June 29

Juan Ramirez III, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.

June 30

Darrius Shelvin, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of 25th Street.

July 1

Jeremy Ford, 42, was arrested for unreasonable noise and fail to identify in the 4500 block of Clermont.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of 4 th Avenue.

Avenue. Evading arrest/detention and interfering with Public duties report was filed in the 6100 block of 25th Street.

July 2

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6700 block of Coolidge.

July 3

Joshua Montano, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.

Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

July 4