Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

Published 12:26 am Friday, July 7, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

  • An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

June 29

  • Juan Ramirez III, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.

June 30

  • Darrius Shelvin, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of 25th Street.

July 1

  • Jeremy Ford, 42, was arrested for unreasonable noise and fail to identify in the 4500 block of Clermont.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
  • Evading arrest/detention and interfering with Public duties report was filed in the 6100 block of 25th Street.

July 2

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6700 block of Coolidge.

July 3

  • Joshua Montano, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
  • Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

July 4

  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was taken at the 3100 block of Elm.

