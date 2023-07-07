Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4
Published 12:26 am Friday, July 7, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:
June 28
- An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
June 29
- Juan Ramirez III, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
June 30
- Darrius Shelvin, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of 25th Street.
July 1
- Jeremy Ford, 42, was arrested for unreasonable noise and fail to identify in the 4500 block of Clermont.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
- Evading arrest/detention and interfering with Public duties report was filed in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
July 2
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6700 block of Coolidge.
July 3
- Joshua Montano, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
- Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
July 4
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was taken at the 3100 block of Elm.