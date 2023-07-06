Wilbert “Wil” Guidry Published 3:59 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

07/26/1945 – 06/17/2023

Wilbert Guidry, of Houston, TX, was born in Port Arthur, TX on July 26, 1945 to Whitney and Sarah Ada Guidry.

He was an Air Force veteran who attended the University of Houston for his BS in Mathematics and minor in Physics.

He worked at NASA, TSU and BMC.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife, Marcella, his daughter, Kimberly, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral and burial were held on Monday, June 26th, 2023.