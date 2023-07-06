PHOTO FEATURE — Tribute paintings go up outside Port Arthur radio station

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By PA News

David Cane, top, and Camryn Hollam hang the “Expressions of Hope” paintings Wednesday morning on the outside of KSAP 96.6 The Breeze on 5th Street. (Monique Batson/The News)

Following Tuesday’s unveiling, eight large paintings paying tribute to Port Arthur musicians were installed Wednesday morning to the outside of KSAP 96.6 The Breeze on 5th Street in Port Arthur.

“Expressions of Hope,” an idea born by The Breeze founder Stephen Mosely and painted by Groves artist Juan Esparza, was created to help inspire local youth.

Click here to learn about the paintings and the inspiration behind each one.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Port Arthur’s George McCoy maintains heart of an entrepreneur

Fungal meningitis outbreak that claimed lives of two SETX women continues

Pleasure Island upgrades continue moving forward

BROADWAY FUN FOR FUNDS — Orange Community Players putting on shows Friday, Saturday

Print Article