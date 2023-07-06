PHOTO FEATURE — Tribute paintings go up outside Port Arthur radio station Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Following Tuesday’s unveiling, eight large paintings paying tribute to Port Arthur musicians were installed Wednesday morning to the outside of KSAP 96.6 The Breeze on 5th Street in Port Arthur.

“Expressions of Hope,” an idea born by The Breeze founder Stephen Mosely and painted by Groves artist Juan Esparza, was created to help inspire local youth.

Click here to learn about the paintings and the inspiration behind each one.