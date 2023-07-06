Dexter Wayne Flanagan Published 4:03 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Sunrise

June 6, 1970

Sunset

June 17, 2023

Dexter Wayne Flanagan was born June 6, 1970 to Thomas and Willie B. Flanagan in Port Arthur, Texas. He was a lifelong resident and proud graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1988.

Dexter was employed by Zachary Industries and enjoyed his job. Dexter never met a stranger and was the life of the party and enjoyed being around his family and friends.

Dexter lived life to the fullest with no regrets, always lended a helping hand to his sisters and never said no. If you knew Dexter, then you know he was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Flanagan; brothers, Thomas Flanagan III (Gloria) and Craig Flanagan; sister, Monica Flanagan; nephews, Theopilus Trainer and Tremaine Flanagan; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Jessie Flanagan; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bessie Kinlaw.

Dexter leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Willie B. Flanagan; brother, Benard (Brenda); sisters, Octavia Reed (Joe), Linda Staley (Eugene), Drena Williams (Michael), Latrice Navey, Madelyn Flanagan, Jayvonne Flanagan, Sharon Flanagan and Shaila Flanagan; bonus child, Dyllon Flucas; special friends and very special buddies, Eurice Wilson and Ralph King; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 08, 2023 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln Ave, Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.