Pump failure leads to sewage discharge, Port Arthur officials announced Published 9:47 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Internal pump failure is to blame for the discharge of 2.5 million gallons of wastewater over the weekend.

The unauthorized spill of wastewater from Port Arthur’s main wastewater treatment plant at 6300 Procter St. Extension occurred at noon Sunday, according to information from the city.

A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality public notification form for wastewater discharges was posted on the City of Port Arthur’s Website on Monday.

Approximately 2.5 million gallons of sewage is estimated to have been spilled with between 200,000 to 500,000 gallons overflowed offsite into Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7 canal.

No impact to aquatic life was observed as a result of the overflow, according to the news release.

The overflow remained primarily onsite at the treatment plant and the offsite was treated with chlorine tablets, city officials said.

The suspected cause of the spill is internal pump failure.

At the time of the news release, the overflow was being vacuumed off the ground and returned to the treatment process followed by chlorination of the impacted area.