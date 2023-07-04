Mary Lee Edwards Blue Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Mary Lee Edwards Blue was born Friday, July 7, 1939 to the late Earnest H. Edwards, Sr. and Cora Barnes Edwards in Palmetto, LA.

Lou, as she was affectionately known, relocated to Port Arthur, TX with her family at an early age.

She was employed with Port Arthur ISD, working at Abraham Lincoln High School for many years.

She was later employed at St. Mary’s Hospital. Lou was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she taught CCD.

She was a devout catholic and prayed her rosary several times a day. She was dedicated to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earnest H. Edwards, Jr. and Clarence Edwards and one grandson, Tyrone Babineaux.

Lou is survived by three sons, Ivory Nellar, Jr. (Cassandra), Harold Nellar and Tyrone Nellar; nine grandchildren, Danielle Chavis, Ashanta Nellar, Auzree’ Nellar, Jared Nellar, Anisha Nellar Wilson (Jermaine), LaKeisha Bell, Marcel Price, Biancia Charles and Andre Nellar; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Earl Edwards (Jean); three sisters, Glenda Edwards, Odessa LaCour and Linda Benson; step-daughters, Gwendolyn Byrd and Phyllis Everett; devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Melanie Manuel; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, extended family and friends who will forever cherish her memory and miss her presence.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and the rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.