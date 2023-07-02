Police: Nude woman charged with endangering children after standing in the road in the rain Published 12:08 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

Police said a Beaumont woman was found in the middle of a road naked with a comforter over her back during heavy rain.

With her were four young children.

This week she was indicted on four counts of abandon/endanger child criminal negligence.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Shala Edwards for the April 15 incident that occurred in the area of west Lyndwood and Arthur.

Dispatch advised officers en route the woman appeared to be having a mental episode, clapping and talking to herself, according to court documents.

The children ages 5, 6, 7 and 8, were in the roadway in the rain when police arrived.

A person gathered the children and moved them to a garage out of the rain, while Edwards reportedly was speaking incoherently and pointing to where the children needed to stand.

The document stated the weather was extremely bad with heavy rain and it was very dark in the area.

Edwards was arrested because she allegedly placed the children under the age of 15 in imminent danger.

As of Thursday, Edwards’ name was not listed as an inmate at the county jail.