Details outlined for Port Arthur, Nederland July 4 events Published 12:24 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

Port Arthur Seawall July 4 fun planned

The City of Port Arthur and Lamar State College Port Arthur are hosting a three-hour-long Fourth of July event.

BASF and Motiva joined to help expand the event.

Planned activities include food booths, an ice cream truck, a video game truck, a moonwalk, obstacle courses, car show and plenty more.

Activities start at 6 p.m. at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

A fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., which can be viewed from anywhere on or near the seawall.

Everything is free to the public.

Honor field, Veterans VIP fireworks set in Nederland

Nederland’s Fourth of July festivities highlights include a Field of Honor, Veterans VIP July 4 BBQ at Doornbos Park, live performance by Popgun and 9 p.m. fireworks show.

The Field of Honor includes a flag placed with the name, rank and years of service at Doornbos Park. The VIP BBQ is open to area Veterans and their for a picnic on the lawn.

Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

The pool will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., with DuGood Credit Union serving as lead sponsor.

Five food vendors will be on site, city officials noted, explaining the Optimist Club, Piggin’ Out Pork-a-Bobs, Touch of Cajun, Legendairy Gelato and Abundant Life Sanctuary are expected to have menus.