Man waving knives allegedly said he wanted to kill woman then make love to her Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

A 35-year-old Beaumont man walking down a Jefferson County road armed with knives attempted to hit vehicles in traffic earlier this month, police said.

According to a court document, the man, identified as Travis Jordan Vanpelt, also told a woman he was walking with he would kill her and her son then make love to the woman.

Law enforcement was called June 12 to Hillebrandt Road and FM 365, where the man struck a vehicle with a knife while arguing with a woman. Dispatch said the man was heard saying “I’m going to kill someone.”

Vanpelt was reportedly unarmed and walking toward the woman when deputies arrived.

The man was told to get on the ground, but he initially refused. The deputy drew his service weapon and pointed it at Vanpelt and gave the order again and the man complied.

He was handcuffed without any resistance and placed in the back of a patrol car.

A witness told deputies Vanpelt had two machetes in his hands aggressively waving them as he approached the witness. The witness reportedly feared for his life and armed himself with a firearm. That’s when Vanpelt allegedly walked toward the woman and her son threatening to kill her, then make love to her.

Vanpelt was brought to the Jefferson County Correctional facility and released to staff without incident. An emergency detention order was completed and left with jail staff, the document read.

Vanpelt remains in jail as of Thursday.