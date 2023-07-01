DR. MARK PORTERIE — Port Arthur ISD planning many events during busy summer Published 12:06 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

The month of June flew by quicker than the speed of lightning.

We celebrated our high schools’ graduation on May 27, Summer School began June 5 and the administration building began housing curriculum writing, hiring new employees and creating the budget for the 2023-24 school year.

While we are concentrating on the new school year, summer is moving fast.

The month of July is no exception to speed. On behalf of the Port Arthur Independent School District, we wish everyone a Happy Fourth Of July!

When we think of July 4th, we think of family gatherings, barbecue, games and having fun outside. All of those activities are great, but we may want to pause and explain to our children the reason why we celebrate.

The Fourth of July celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, which was 247 years ago. The Declaration announced the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.

We recognize the Fourth of July as a day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the beginning of the United States of America as an independent nation.

On July 18 and 19, our very own Ms. L’Tunya Bernard, Elementary Science Supervisor, will host the 2nd Annual Summer Science Institute at our Memorial Ninth Grade Academy. The institute will give Science teachers (and other content area instructors) the opportunity to come together and renew, read, experiment and have lots of fun.

These educators will simplify the complex and make abstract concepts accessible to students. They will also learn how to expose children to ideas and topics that they might otherwise not have come into contact with.

Teachers will learn how to expand children’s interests and push them to the highest learning levels. More than 100 educators that represent 10 districts within Region 5 will be in attendance; and career connections will be made for a lifetime of learning.

On Saturday, July 22, PAISD will join Valero, PAIG and Diamond Green Diesel in hosting our 2nd Annual Back2School Fun Fest at Memorial High School.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., our students, families and community are invited to partake in registration and enrollment in PAISD schools, free food and drinks, face painting, backpacks loaded with school supplies, snow cones, game trucks, outdoor attractions, indoor STEM activities and performances, raffled fuel gift cards and much more (while supplies last).

After we have had zoomed through July, August will be here and we will look forward to Monday, Aug. 14, when the students of the Port Arthur ISD will report for the first day of school.

We know students will be excited to return to school and meet new teachers, renew classmate friendships and get to know others from different campuses; but before that can happen, every student has to be registered for enrollment in our network.

Parents, in order for our counselors to create a schedule for your child/children they first have to be accurately enrolled in our software system with correct and current contact information. Registration for returning students is open now and new student enrollment will open mid-July.

We are urging each of you to register our students NOW! The first day of school can be seamless and without challenges or delays if a student has all they need to go from class to class; but if they have to wait in line and take care of registration the first day, it can be quite stressful for students and staff.

Please help us in making the first day of school a positive experience by taking just a few minutes to register your child. If you have been unable to do so, please seek registration help by calling us at 989-6100.

Continue to enjoy these last weeks of summer, and if you are traveling Titans, be sure to send us photos to post with our students’ names and vacation location to socialmedia@paisd.org.

Dr. Mark Porterie is superintendent of schools for the Port Arthur Independent School District. He can be reached at mporterie@paisd.org.