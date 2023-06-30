Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 19-25

Published 12:18 am Friday, June 30, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 19 to June 25:

  • Lindsey Gaspard, 35, criminal trespass
  • Spencer Broussard, 52, other agency warrant(s)
  • Serena Wells, 55, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 19 to June 25:

June 19

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • Fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information was reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of 12th Street.
  • Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

June 20

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 700 block of Wood.
  • Assault, threats, and criminal mischief were reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.
  • A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Vincent Place.

June 21

  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nall.
  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

June 22

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

June 23

  • No reports.

June 24

  • No reports.

June 25

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of 12th Street.

