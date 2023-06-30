Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 19-25
Published 12:18 am Friday, June 30, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 19 to June 25:
- Lindsey Gaspard, 35, criminal trespass
- Spencer Broussard, 52, other agency warrant(s)
- Serena Wells, 55, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 19 to June 25:
June 19
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- Fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information was reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.
- An assault was reported in the 2000 block of 12th Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
June 20
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 700 block of Wood.
- Assault, threats, and criminal mischief were reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.
- A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Vincent Place.
June 21
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nall.
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
June 22
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
June 23
- No reports.
June 24
- No reports.
June 25
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of 12th Street.