Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 19-25 Published 12:18 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 19 to June 25:

Lindsey Gaspard, 35, criminal trespass

Spencer Broussard, 52, other agency warrant(s)

Serena Wells, 55, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 19 to June 25:

June 19

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information was reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.

An assault was reported in the 2000 block of 12 th Street.

Street. Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

June 20

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 700 block of Wood.

Assault, threats, and criminal mischief were reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.

A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Vincent Place.

June 21

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nall.

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

June 22

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

June 23

No reports.

June 24

No reports.

June 25