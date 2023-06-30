Nelta Marie DeJean Smith Published 12:29 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Nelta Marie DeJean Smith, 87, of Nederland passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was born on June 23, 1936 in Port Arthur, Texas to Homer L. DeJean and Nelta Broussard DeJean. Nelta lived most of her life in the Port Arthur area before moving to Nederland in 2017.

She was a devoted homemaker and a member of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; her husband, Ivan Lavelle Smith.

Nelta is survived by her son, Bryan Lee Smith and wife Kimberly of Grove; her daughter, Diana Lynn Smith of Nederland along with her beloved cat, “grand Kitten” Rascal.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM till Noon at the Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Service to honor Nelta’s life will be at Noon on Monday, July 3, 2023 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park