Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27 Published 12:22 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:

June 21

No reports.

June 22

Chad Provorse, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Foster Avenue.

June 23

Walter Holmes, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.

Roberto Vargas Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Graves.

A theft was reported in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was taken at the 5100 block of Main.

June 24

Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Bryson Neel, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Reginald McClain Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A Groves City Code violation was reported in the 6500 of Verde.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Woodlawn.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 25

Matthew Chance, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Cleveland.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Eugenia.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

June 26

Kane Richard, 20, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6600 block of Val.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

June 27