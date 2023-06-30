Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27
Published 12:22 am Friday, June 30, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:
June 21
- No reports.
June 22
- Chad Provorse, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
- Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Foster Avenue.
June 23
- Walter Holmes, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
- Roberto Vargas Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Graves.
- A theft was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was taken at the 5100 block of Main.
June 24
- Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Bryson Neel, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Reginald McClain Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A Groves City Code violation was reported in the 6500 of Verde.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Woodlawn.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 25
- Matthew Chance, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Eugenia.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
June 26
- Kane Richard, 20, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
June 27
- Blaz Comeaux, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Lori Shaw, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of South Drive.
- Theft of services was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.