CHRIS DUQUE — Fourth of July fun highlights busy Nederland Published 12:44 am Friday, June 30, 2023

We hope that you can join us for the 4th of July Independence Day celebration on Tuesday at Doornbos Park.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. when the Nederland Swimming Pool opens (pool open until 10 p.m. with normal admission rates), and we want to thank DuGood Federal Credit Union for sponsoring our patriotic pool fun.

Between 5 and 6 p.m., registration will be open for the Bike and Wagon Parade that starts at 6 p.m.; winners and prizes will be announced at 7 p.m. We want to thank Howell and Ashley Furniture for sponsoring this fun event.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the event program starts with an introduction by Mayor Albanese and then the invocation by Nederland First Baptist Church Pastor Jason Burden; the national anthem will be performed by Haven F., a member of the NHS Choir.

The posting of colors will occur then; we want to thank the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group for their support.

Live music by POPGUN! starts at 7 p.m.; we want to thank MCT Credit Union for sponsoring the band. The fireworks show begins after 9 p.m.; please download the PYROCAST app on your phone and select the City of Nederland’s event.

Raisin’ Canes will have a KID ZONE with bull riding, a bungee run and a Velcro wall available from 5 to 8 p.m.

Food vendors will be at the event selling food and drinks; you can also bring your own food to the Park for a picnic. The Field of Honor will be displayed in the park. Texas Roadhouse will serve meals in the Veterans VIP area from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; a Veterans VIP parking area is also setup in front of the Nederland Recreation Center.

Veterans and active military must have registered by June 30. Remember that alcoholic products cannot be taken on the park grounds; open flames are prohibited at the event and the event is also a no-smoking event per city ordinance.

We want to thank the event sponsors: Energy Transfer Partners, Entergy, MCT Credit Union, Acadian, Texas Roadhouse, Howell and Ashley Furniture, DuGood Credit Union, Golden Triangle Emergency Center, and Raisin’ Canes. And we want to thank our police officers, fire fighters, public works and city employees, as well as volunteers who will help make the event a success.

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, we must reflect and thank the brave men and women who have ensured and protected our country and its freedoms. God Bless you and God Bless the United States of America!

Hurricane season

The 2023 Hurricane Season began June 1. Communication is vital during an emergency.

The City utilizes the Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) and our social media pages to push emergency notices. If you have not already registered for STAN or have family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc., register for STAN at thestan.com.

In addition, you can register for STAN by calling 844-578-7826. Follow the City’s Facebook pages: “The City of Nederland, TX,” “Nederland Police Department,” “Nederland Fire Rescue,” “City of Nederland Parks & Recreation,” “Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library” and “Nederland Animal Shelter.”

At the start of Hurricane Season, you should be preparing for a disaster to include having an evacuation plan and having disaster supplies.

City options

Remember that this summer, the City has several options available to keep our youth and community busy. At the Parks Department, the Nederland Swimming Pool is open.

OPEN SWIM times are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Recreation Center is open to the public. Exercise stations are installed along the walking trail at Doornbos Park, and the walking trail is well-lit for your safety.

A new disc golf feature has been installed at Reinstra Park.

At the Library, the Summer Reading Program is underway. Information on the Library’s programs can be found at ned.lib.tx.us.

Budget

Currently, City staff members are working on the proposed budget.

Any suggestions, concerns or interests in adding, amending or eliminating City services should be addressed to the City Manager’s Office as the budget preparation begins.

The proposed budget will be presented to the City Council at the Aug. 14 meeting.

Public hearings will be scheduled to receive comments regarding the proposed budget and the proposed tax rate.

Improvements

The City Council has awarded bid for the 2023 HMAC Street Program (hot mix overlay project) to Blacksmith Ventures, LLC in the amount of $1,134,385.

The scope of work includes Helena Ave (11th St to the Little League entrance), Gary Ave (27th St to the concrete by West Chicago), 30th St (Gary Ave to the concrete on 30th St), Memphis Ave (34th St to Verna), 34th St (Canal to Lawrence), Ave F (S 14th to S 15th), South 5th St (Nederland Ave to Ave H), South 7th St (Ave E to Ave H), Ave E (S 6th St to S 7th St), and West Chicago (27th St to Gary). The scope of work encompasses approximately two miles of road improvements.

The City was awarded a Hurricane Harvey CDBG Disaster Recovery Grant through the Texas General Land Office to address drainage issues in the following areas:

Hilldale/Hill Terrace: intersection of Hill Terrace and Ave H to the intersection of Hill Terrace and Highway 365; and the intersection of Ave M and South Hilldale to the intersection of North Hilldale and Hill Terrace;

Nederland Avenue: intersection of 5th Street & Gage to the intersection of Gage & Boston Ave; intersection of Nederland Ave & 3rd St to intersection of 3rd St & Boston; intersection of Nederland Ave & 1st St to intersection of 1st St & Boston; intersection of Nederland Ave & Texas to intersection of 1st St & Boston; intersection of Gage & Chicago Ave to intersection of Chicago & 1st St; intersection of 3rd St & Gage to intersection of 3rd St & Nederland Ave; intersection of 2nd St & Chicago to intersection of 2nd St & Nederland Ave; and intersection of 1st St & Chicago to intersection of 1st St & Nederland Ave

LJA Engineering was selected as the project engineer, and in October, the City Council awarded the bid to Environmental Allies in the amount of $2,244,583.66.

Construction started in late December, and considerable progress was noted on the Hilldale/Hill Terrace component of the project. Unfortunately, a design issue with the proposed box culverts on the Nederland Ave component resulted in a long delay.

After those design issues were re-engineered and materials were ordered and received, the contractor resumed work but focused their efforts on completing the work on the Hilldale/Hill Terrace instead of having split crews working on both components; it appears the Hilldale/Hill Terrace component of work will be completed within the next two weeks, which would facilitate the contractor moving all their crews and equipment to Nederland Ave.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August. City staff is constantly meeting with the contractor and engineer to ensure the project remains on schedule.

Saying goodbye

Finally, the City wishes to extend its sympathy to the family of Diane LaPoint, who passed away in June.

She did an exceptional job as the Senior Citizen Center director and was a strong proponent of our community.

She was a great friend of the City, and she will be dearly missed.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland.