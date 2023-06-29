Crime Stoppers of SETX raffling 50 guns for community benefit Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is hosting the Top Gun shootout July 17 in Beaumont at new indoor gun range Freedom Firearms & Defense.

Do you have what it takes to be the Top Gun winner?

There are awards for first, second and last place teams and also individual shooter.

“We are also doing a raffle called 50 GUNS for 50 DAYS,” organizers shared in a release.

“The way it works is you purchase your ticket, and we will start drawing Aug. 1st. The pick-three lottery morning drawing Monday through Saturday is what we will use for the number drawing. Whatever three numbers in the order drawn for that day will win the gun of the day.”

The best part of the raffle, organizers stress, is even if you win, your ticket is good for the remainder of the 50 days so you can win multiple times if your number is drawn.

All tickets are sold through Freedom Firearms & Defense, so those interested can call or go in person to purchase a ticket.

The fundraising effort benefits Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and the work to grow and get criminals off the streets.