Carolyn Theresa Brady Published 5:11 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

Carolyn Theresa Brady unexpectedly left her family and friends on a beautiful Sunday morning, June 25, 2023 at the age of 71.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated High School from Bishop Byrne in 1970.

Carolyn was employed by Chevron for 36 years.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Annie Mae Guillory, her brother, Charles Guillory Jr. (Rebecca), grand-daughters Keehia and Keirra Bolden, son-in-law Felix Bolden, great grandchildren, Jaden “JJ” Bowden, Glen “G4” Duncan, Taylin “TayTay” Allen and nephew, Charles Guillory III and niece, Chelby Guillory. Special friend and confidant, James Davis and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her grandparents Jules and Mary Milstead, her father. Charles Guillory Sr., her daughter, Keisha Brady-Bolden.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.