Port Arthur Police Department details scene of armed robbery with 2 gunmen Published 9:30 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Police in Port Arthur are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday before daybreak.

Chief Tim Duriso said at approximately 1:30 a.m. two males entered the 7 Eleven at 3600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., displaying weapons and demanding money before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.

The gunmen are believed to have left in a white car.

Additional description information of the men and vehicle was not available by 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The store was formerly known as Stripes and is near the intersection with 9th Avenue.

Police did not have information on whether there were any injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.