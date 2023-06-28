Nederland woman named credit union human resources vice president

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By PA News

Carrie Strong

Carrie Strong has been promoted to FivePoint Credit Union vice president of human resources.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week.

Strong has been employed with FivePoint since 2007.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Since joining the human resource department in 2008, she gained experience as human resources generalist, benefits administrator, human resources administrator, human resources manager and assistant vice president of human resources.

Strong maintains her professional human resources certification that she obtained in 2013, and she is a graduate of Lamar University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences.

She resides in Nederland with her family.

More News

Port Arthur municipal leaders supercharge with 14-month public manager training

TAKE A LOOK — Port Neches Fire Department restores piece of history dating back decades

Move of ex-Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation CEO to leadership board meets resistance

Harold Doucet, Kenneth Marks talk election, future following Port Arthur runoff

Print Article