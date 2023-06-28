Nederland woman named credit union human resources vice president Published 12:18 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Carrie Strong has been promoted to FivePoint Credit Union vice president of human resources.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week.

Strong has been employed with FivePoint since 2007.

Since joining the human resource department in 2008, she gained experience as human resources generalist, benefits administrator, human resources administrator, human resources manager and assistant vice president of human resources.

Strong maintains her professional human resources certification that she obtained in 2013, and she is a graduate of Lamar University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences.

She resides in Nederland with her family.