Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 19-25

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests June 19 to June 25:

Tristan Hamilton, 26, assault causes bodily injury

Justin Thomas, 23, terroristic threat of family-family violence, assault offense touch-family violence

Dillon Champagne, 28, driving while license suspended

Amber Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Javier Mendez, 48, theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper or brass

Ashley Hernandez, 37, warrant other agency

Jared Devine, 39, driving while intoxicated- third or more

Karla Kimmel, 41, theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper or brass

Joshua Johnson, 39, theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper or brass

Jared Orta, 37, Nederland warrants

Dakota Kuhn, 24, assault family violence-impede breathing

Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass

On June 14, a man was arrested for public intoxication and the wrong name was released by police. The correct name is Logan Linet.

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 19 to June 25:

June 19

Found property was reported in the 100 block of Jerry Drive.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 900 block of South 29 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 20

A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family -family violence and assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3100 block of Moore Drive.

A person was arrested for driving while license suspended in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 21

A person was arrested for theft of material (aluminum; bronze; copper; or brass) in the 300 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

Indecency with a child -sexual contact was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

June 22

A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

A detective received information in the 900 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3 rd or more in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.

or more in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway. A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

June 23

A person was arrested for theft of material (aluminum, bronze, copper or brass) and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for theft of material (aluminum, bronze, copper or brass) in the 300 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 300 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

June 24

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue L.

Found property was reported in the 1400 Boston Avenue.

A person was arrested assault family violence -impeding breathing in the 100 block of Chicago.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

June 25