DPS will be hosting training in Port Neches Thursday morning

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By PA News

PORT NECHES — The Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are conducting a training exercise from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

There will be an increased and noticeable presence of law enforcement associated with the training.

Lee Avenue will be closed from the intersection of Marion Street to Neches River Wheelhouse for the purposes of the training.

Again, it will only be a training exercise, city authorities said.

