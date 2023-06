Texas Department of Transportation outlines SH 87 lane closures Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

SABINE PASS — The Texas Department of Transportation announced a major lane closure for this week.

According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures Wednesday along SH 87 from just north of the Intercoastal Bridge to approximately two miles to the south.

Crews will be working on repairs to the roadway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.