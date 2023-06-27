Sheriff’s Office asks for help with counterfeit $100 bills Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

1 of 6

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for passing counterfeit $100 bills.

On June 15, the male suspect shown in these photos passed counterfeit $100 bills at several local dollar stores in Jefferson County.

He was seen driving a black, 4-door passenger car.

If anyone has information on these crimes or can identify the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers a 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto 833TIPS.com or download the interactive P3 App. You could be eligible for a cash reward.