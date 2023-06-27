Shelby Marie Warren Norris Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Shelby Marie Warren Norris, 86, of Katy passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Delaney in Richmond, Texas.

She was born on December 21, 1936, in Port Arthur, Texas to Joseph Warren and Daisy Guillot Warren.

Shelby lived most of her life in the Port Arthur area before moving to Katy for the last 20 years.

She was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Port Arthur, where she was an active member of the Altar Society for 42 years.

Shelby will forever be remembered for her willingness to always keep her home open to others, often serving as a caretaker to many over the years while raising her five children.

She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have known her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Valture Joseph (V. J.) Norris, Jr. and her first granddaughter, Sheree Weber.

Shelby is survived by her five children Karen Miller and husband David of Arlington, Phyllis Perry and husband Bob of Katy, Danny Norris and wife Cathy of Port Neches, Sandy Howell and husband Dennis of Nederland, Shelly Baughman and husband Jonathan of Katy; her grandchildren Kala Stovall (Brent), Kara Perry (Brandy), Lauren Perry, Austin Gaspard, Jimmy Howell (Stephanie), Christopher Howell (Anna), Brandon Miller (Janett), Shane Miller (Katie), Meredith Baughman, Maris Baughman Cappis (Christian) and Alec Baughman; her great grandchildren, Kennedy Stovall, Daisy Stovall, Lily Stovall, Gwyn O’Brien, Harlow Perry, Camila Miller, Harper Miller, Ben Miller, Roman Miller, Deacon Miller, Harper Howell, Sadie Howell, Cate Howell, Lucy Howell, Cora Howell, Cainan Howell, Adaline Howell and Oakland Howell. She is also survived by her sister Janis Latiolais and husband Bruce of Groves along with several nieces and nephews.

Shelby was lovingly cared for by her caretaker, Wanda Martinez, who became her best friend. Wanda’s unwavering support, compassion, and friendship brought great comfort to Shelby and her family during their time together.

The family is thankful for Wanda’s care and friendship.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 12:00 PM till 1:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Shelby’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Gaspard, Brandon Miller, Shane Miller, Alec Baughman, Roman Miller, Todd Latiolais, Rodney Latiolais and Christopher Howell.