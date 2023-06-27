PHOTO GALLERY — Crowd packs Expo Center for major Golden Triangle Polymers job fair

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By PA News

ORANGE — A large crowd of local residents gathered outside and, eventually, inside the Convention and Expo Center in Orange on Saturday for the Local First Job Fair.

Scheduled to last for five hours, the effort was a first-of-its-kind fair to connect job seekers to opportunities available with Golden Triangle Polymers in Orange County.

Golden Triangle Polymers Company donated $200,000 to Orange County in March to expand the County’s economic development capabilities in assisting local businesses with applying and competing for work on the $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility currently under construction.

The new facility is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy.

