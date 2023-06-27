Darla Denise Schwartz Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Darla Denise Schwartz, age 60, of Groves, Tx went to her heavenly home on June 24, 2023.

Darla was born in Port Arthur, Tx to JoNell and Harry Hebert on April 3, 1963, the youngest and only girl of four children.

She attended Groves schools and graduated from Port Neches Groves Highschool in 1981.

Darla started work for Applied Standards Inspection shortly thereafter, which became a lifelong, thirty-eight-year career.

From a beginning clerical position, she moved to administrative duties, then management, and finally to company ownership with her superior skills and winning personality.

There was very little Darla could not do, and when faced with new challenges, she made it her business to learn with determination and perseverance.

Darla married Emmanuel Schwartz in 1994, and they began building a life together of work and travel and welcomed their beloved son Jacob in 1998.

Darla loved the beach, was a primo shark tooth hunter and fisher woman.

She was an adventurous traveler, and a homebody, adored her cats and dogs, and brought ailing plants and flowers back to life in her beautiful garden.

True to her Cajun roots, she was “the” expert gumbo maker for her many family gatherings and loved a good girl shopping trip and fun visits to the casino.

Darla’s greatest gift was her loving and generous spirit for family and friends, and strangers alike.

She had a special soft spot for her nieces and nephews, and was a true example of living, loving service to others.

Darla Schwartz was a bright light in this world, the salt of the earth, and will be forever remembered with love.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 29 years, Emmanuel Schwartz of Groves; son, Jacob Schwartz of Groves; mother, JoNell Hebert of Groves; brothers, Bobby Andress (Emma) of Nederland, Kevin Hebert of Groves, and Robin Hebert of Groves; sister-in-law, Stephanie Schwartz of Magnolia; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.

A gathering of Ms. Schwartz’s family and friends will be, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Her funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Memory Gardens, Nederland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Regional Cancer Center at, 3555 Stagg Drive, Beaumont.