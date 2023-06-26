Ethan Worthy named 5Point Credit Union VP of Business Lending for Houston Published 1:04 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

5Point Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw recently announce that Ethan Worthy has been hired as the Vice President of Business Lending for the Houston market.

Worthy will office out of 5Point Credit Union’s newest branch located in Magnolia, scheduled to open in early 2024.

His previous financial industry work experience includes roles as a Credit Analyst and Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending.

He is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness in 2017 and a Master of Financial Management in 2018. While attending TAMU, he was the Class VI President for the Texas A&M Commercial Banking Program (CBP) and continues to be involved with the program’s current students.

Worthy serves on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee and is the Breeding Beef Committee Chairman of the TVE Fair and Rodeo located in his hometown of Liberty.

He is passionate about supporting the involvement and education of agriculture in today’s youth. His hobbies include traveling, livestock shows and rodeos, hunting, fishing, golf, scuba diving, and team roping.

He resides in Tomball.