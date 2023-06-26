Dangerous heat expected this afternoon; outlook for the week shared

Published 6:44 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By PA News

Residents in Southeast Texas and beyond are going to experience a heat wave this week as a strong upper level ridge builds into the area.

There is the potential for a prolonged period of excessive heat conditions.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A heat advisory is in effect today and an excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A strong upper level ridge will suppress any convection and allow air temperatures to soar.

When the air temperatures combine with low level gulf moisture and high humidity, dangerous heat index values will occur providing excessive heat conditions.

Dangerous heat expected this afternoon with heat index values up to 112°.

Dangerous heat expected Tuesday with heat index values at or above 113° within the Excessive Heat Watch area and 108° to 112° for locations within the Heat Advisory.

More News

Ethan Worthy named 5Point Credit Union VP of Business Lending for Houston

Groves woman sentenced following 2022 death of dog in extreme heat

Texas gas prices rise on average 11.6 cents in last week; analyst talks about what’s next

HOMETOWN HEROES — City official is driven by her love for Port Arthur

Print Article