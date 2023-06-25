The Breeze owner to unveil mural project July 4 Published 12:20 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

An art exhibit almost a year in the works will be unveiled Tuesday/July 4 at the Pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

“Expressions of Hope,” created by Stephen Mosely, founder of KSAP 96.6 The Breeze, and painted by Groves muralist Juan Esparza features eight paintings of local artists or those that inspired musicians in Southeast Texas.

A meet and greet begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program to follow at noon.

The murals would be installed on the outside walls of The Breeze, 300 5th Street, the following day.