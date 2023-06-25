The Breeze owner to unveil mural project July 4

Published 12:20 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

By PA News

KSAP founder Stephen Mosely shows how the eight four-by-eight paintings that will de displayed outside the radio station. (Monique Batson/The News)

An art exhibit almost a year in the works will be unveiled Tuesday/July 4 at the Pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

“Expressions of Hope,” created by Stephen Mosely, founder of KSAP 96.6 The Breeze, and painted by Groves muralist Juan Esparza features eight paintings of local artists or those that inspired musicians in Southeast Texas.

A meet and greet begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program to follow at noon.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The murals would be installed on the outside walls of The Breeze, 300 5th Street, the following day.

More News

HOMETOWN HEROES — City official is driven by her love for Port Arthur

Local non-profit needs your help to provide kids with back-to-school essentials

Valero’s REEL UNITED supports the United Way

VOTES ARE IN — Port Arthur residents know their city council District 3 and 4 representatives

Print Article