PHOTOS — Lil Mommy’s Boutique celebrated in Groves
Published 12:08 am Friday, June 23, 2023
- Natalie Picazo/The News
The Groves Chamber & Tourist Center celebrated a new member Thursday with a ribbon cutting celebration.
Lil Mommy’s Boutique is located inside The Courtyard on Lincoln Avenue in Groves. The Boutique specializes in women’s and children’s clothing and gifts.
Owner Juanita Dixon is pictured with Chamber members, family and friends.
The Courtyard Ladies (all have businesses inside) include, from left, Lindsay Wyble (Centerstage Dancewear), Sheena Menard (Menard’s Market & Cafe), Karen Theis (Courtyard Cafe); Juanita Dixon and Crystal Castillo (Lil Mommy’s). (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Those pictured at the event include, in front, from left, Lindsay Wyble and Crystal Castillo. Also pictures, are, back row, from left, chamber board member Libby LeJeune, chamber board member Betty Legnon, Sheena Menard, Karen Theis, Groves Councilwoman Rhonda Dugas and Chamber Director Letha Knaus. (Natalie Picazo/The News)