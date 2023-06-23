PHOTOS — Lil Mommy’s Boutique celebrated in Groves Published 12:08 am Friday, June 23, 2023

The Groves Chamber & Tourist Center celebrated a new member Thursday with a ribbon cutting celebration.

Lil Mommy’s Boutique is located inside The Courtyard on Lincoln Avenue in Groves. The Boutique specializes in women’s and children’s clothing and gifts.

Owner Juanita Dixon is pictured with Chamber members, family and friends.