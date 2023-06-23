Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 12-18

Published 12:26 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 12 to June 18:

  • Taylor Rutherford, 28, public intoxication
  • Zechariah Atterberry, 32, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Stanfield, 34, warrant other agency
  • Samuel Zamarripa, 20, driving while intoxicated
  • Chancey McCurry, 32, Nederland warrants
  • Donna Keeney, 63, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Richard Heaslet,45, warrant other agency
  • Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 12 to June 18:

June 12

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 500 block of Avenue D.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.

June 13

  • A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A death was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

June 14

  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of South 8th Street.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 8th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Gary.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.

June 15

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

June 16

  • Harassment was reported in the 703 North 31st Street.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • An assault offensive touch -family violence was reported n the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South 4th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 2700 block of Lawrence.
  • A person was fund to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 2700 block of Lawrence.

June 17

  • A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of North 31st Street.

June 18

  • A death was reported in the 300 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1800 block of FM 365.
  • A threat was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A runaway was reported in the 900 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 500 block of North 37th Street.

