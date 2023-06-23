Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 12-18 Published 12:26 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 12 to June 18:

Taylor Rutherford, 28, public intoxication

Zechariah Atterberry, 32, warrant other agency

Aaron Stanfield, 34, warrant other agency

Samuel Zamarripa, 20, driving while intoxicated

Chancey McCurry, 32, Nederland warrants

Donna Keeney, 63, driving while intoxicated with open container

Richard Heaslet,45, warrant other agency

Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 12 to June 18:

June 12

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 500 block of Avenue D.

A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.

June 13

A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

June 14

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of South 8 th Street.

Street. Assault family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 8 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Gary.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Elgin.

Assault family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.

June 15

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 21 st Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

June 16

Harassment was reported in the 703 North 31 st Street.

Street. Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

An assault offensive touch -family violence was reported n the 2100 block of U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South 4 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 2700 block of Lawrence.

A person was fund to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 2700 block of Lawrence.

June 17

A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of North 31st Street.

June 18