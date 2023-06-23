Misty Nicole Womack Published 4:23 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Misty Nicole Womack, 48, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Nederland.

Misty was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina on May 14, 1975 to Jimmy Womack, Jr. and Karen Willis Fontenot.

Those left to cherish Misty’s memory include her mother, Karen Fontenot and her step-father, Kevin of Port Acres, Texas; her daughter, Fianna Wright of Nederland, Texas; sister, Alana Lambert and her husband, James of Port Acres, Texas; brother, Jimmy Womack, III and his wife, Melinda of Vidor, Texas; grandmother, Vivian Birdwell of San Augustine, Texas; her fiancé, Kieth Hunter of Nederland, Texas; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Misty is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Womack, Jr.; her daughter, Alexandra Wright and her grandparents, Jimmy Womack, Sr., Jimmy Willis and Patsy Willis.

A gathering to celebrate Misty’s life will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.