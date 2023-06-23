Major “electrocution incident” reported at area school district during track work Published 11:30 am Friday, June 23, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD announced Friday morning that a contractor was involved in an electrical accident while working on the LCM track.

The individual has been taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention, school officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m.

“The contractor was carrying out essential electrical maintenance work when an unexpected electrical fault led to an electrocution incident,” a school district statement read.

“Upon receiving the news, LCM’s emergency response team immediately arrived at the scene to ensure the contractor’s safety and provide necessary assistance. Local emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance promptly transported the injured contractor to the hospital, where the individual is currently receiving medical care.”

The school district extended “its heartfelt prayers and support to the contractor and their family during this challenging time,” the statement read.

“The well-being and safety of all individuals involved in our projects are of utmost importance to us, and we are actively cooperating with relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

According to the district, officials are working diligently to provide updates on the incident and any relevant findings as the investigation progresses.

The construction site has been temporarily closed for the safety of all personnel until a thorough assessment of the incident has been completed.

“LCMCISD is fully cooperating with local authorities and relevant regulatory bodies during this investigation,” the district stated.