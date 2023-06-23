Document sheds light on sex assault in Nederland; subsequent decade-long sentence Published 12:38 am Friday, June 23, 2023

A Nederland man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child allegedly made the 14-year-old victim take a Plan B pill following the assault.

Reynaldo Garza Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in Judge John Stevens Criminal District Court this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The allegations were made to the Nederland Police Department May 12, 2021. During a later forensic interview, the victim said Garza had sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The victim said she tried to get up during the assault but the man did not let her. The next day he made her take the Plan B pill.

The Plan B pill is an emergency contraceptive, levonorgestrel, which is taken after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The victim detailed the assaults and their locations in the forensic interview and stated she did not consent to having sex with Garza.

Garza was indicted on the charge in March 2022 and sentenced Monday.