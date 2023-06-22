Lloyd Edward Carlie Published 5:03 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Mr. Lloyd Edward Carlie was born November 5, 1951 to biological mother Mrs. Isabella Lockett and Mr. Chester Whitley. He was the fourth child born to this union.

His adopted parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roosevelt (Ophelia) Carlie of Port Arthur, Texas is where Lloyd was reared and attended public school. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School.

During the summer Lloyd would attend church with his mother Isabella and his siblings at Mt. Zion African Methodist Church in Washington, Texas.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his mother, father, adopted parents and one brother, Ray Lee Whitley, Sr.

Lloyd leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Shannon Carlie and one son, Randon Carlie both of Port Arthur, TX; two grandchildren, Ja’Havia and A’Lioni, one brother John Lockett all of Houston, TX; three sisters, Virginia Lockett, Ruby Mae Franklin, both of Houston, TX and Mary Louise Winter of Brenham, TX; one great aunt, Marie Vaughn and one great uncle, Tom Whitley Jr. (Dorothy) of Washington, TX; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 in Paul Felder Cemetery in Washington, TX.