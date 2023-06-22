Job fair for Golden Triangle Polymers project nears Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

ORANGE — Bring your resume, because you will need it.

That is the message from Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Project Coordinator Dana L. Willis ahead of a first-of-its-kind job fair Saturday at the Expo Center in Orange.

The Local First Job Fair connects community members to the job opportunities coming with the Golden Triangle Polymers Company project in Orange County.

The effort is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy and is expected to create approximately 4,500 construction jobs and approximately 500 permanent jobs.

“We are super excited,” Willis said. “We have been working on this since before March. I just think it is a great opportunity for the community, for local qualified workers to have access to the job opportunities. It is probably the biggest thing to hit Orange County in a long time. We are excited about the opportunity for local people to be out there and involved in it.”

Local First is the workforce program designed to offer local, qualified workers access to the job opportunities at the project.

Job seekers may register for Local First at setworks.org.

The Job Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

“We want (attendees) to bring their resume,” Willis said. “We will have some employers there that will be accepting resumes on the spot. We have at least two that may be interviewing on the spot. Be prepared to meet with employers.”

According to Willis, the scope of employers planned for the job fair is “pretty big.”

“Right now, most of the jobs are construction jobs, but that can be anywhere from clerical work to timekeeping and payroll. It could be crane operators and pipefitters. Anytime there is construction involved, there are a lot of different opportunities.

“We just want people to know about it.”