Here’s how to register for Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s basketball camp for kids Published 12:38 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

Registration is underway for the Kenneth Lofton Jr. Basketball Camp.

The daylong event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 at Memorial High School. The camp is for children ages 5 to 16. The entry fee is $50 with proceeds to go toward the Kenneth Lofton Jr. Foundation.

Lofton’s father, Kenneth Lofton Sr., said the foundation helps children who had had brain surgery like his son did at the age of 3.

The camp

Lofton Sr. said organizers expect approximately 300 children to take part in the fun. So far there are children and teens from the area, as well as Louisiana and Tennessee, signed up.

“They will play games and have competitions,” Lofton Sr. said. “He will have some NBA guys come down also.”

Port Arthur native and NBA player Kenneth Lofton Jr., 20, is a graduate of Memorial High School and a current member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memorial Basketball Coach Alden Lewis is taking part in the camp. He said the attendees will learn fundamentals through drills and skills taught for the game of basketball.

There will also be lectures on offense and defense and campers will be able to compete against each other.

Giving back

Lofton Jr. worked hard to get to where he is now. Along the way he saw guidance from a number of coaches, some of who will take part in the camp such as Omar Sneed, Curtis Bason, Lewis, Brian English, Andre Boutte and others.

“Each of them are coming out because at one point or another these people affected Junior’s life and had a part in why he is who he is now,” Lofton Sr. said.

One coach that Lofton Jr. still communicates with is legendary Port Arthur Coach James Gamble. When Lofton Jr. is in town, he stops to talk with Gamble, his father said.

The two, he said, have a real relationship and the coach imparts knowledge to the young man.

Lofton Sr. said there are a number of sponsors helping with the camp and all of the campers would be fed and have photos taken.

Giving back to Port Arthur is important for the basketball player.

“Port Arthur plays a big part in Junior’s life,” Lofton Sr. said.

Lofton Sr. is a member of the Port Arthur Independent School Board and all three of the Lofton kids went through PAISD.

“He wanted to do something but doesn’t want anything in return,” Lofton Sr. said.

Lofton Jr. wants to show the younger kids that with hard work and dedication, putting God in your life and trusting the process you can achieve your goals as well, he said.

The upcoming camp is a family event for the Loftons and will even include his maternal grandmother, who turns 83 next week.

“Even she will be here for the camp volunteering,” Lofton Sr. said. “We’re proud of this young boy living out his dreams. He always told us he wanted to play in the NBA. And to see him living out his dream and coming back to support Port Arthur, it’s watching a young boy turning into a man.”

Registration

Registration for the camp can be done by clicking here.

Sponsorships for students who can’t afford the fee are also available.