Fay T. Branch Published 5:05 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Ms. Fay T. Branch, 92, of Port Arthur, TX entered blessed peace on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Fay was born in Port Arthur, TX. on July 23, 1930, to Athon and Mattie Brown Branch.

She graduated from Lincoln High School, and continued her education at Prairie View A & M University where she earned both Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degrees.

She has been a dedicated member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church since 1940.

Fay was a beloved educator, who retired in 1993 with over 30 years of service.

Ms. Fay T. Branch is preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, and six brothers.

Fay leaves her daughter, grandson, granddaughter, sister-in-law, God Children, and, a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev Donald Frank Sr. presiding. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.