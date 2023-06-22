Elzis “Toby” Duncan Published 5:01 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Elzis “Toby” Duncan, 91, of Port Arthur entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2023.

Toby was born on March 15, 1932 to Elvina Daniels and William Duncan in Lake Arthur, La. Toby lived most of his life in Port Arthur.

He was employed by the City of Port Arthur for 30 plus years.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator supervisor. Toby was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church.

He spent his final hours surrounded by family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Dr. Brenda(Paul) Queen, Cynthia Jenkins, Martini (Robert) Henry, Peggy Pier; sons, Toby (Cecila) Duncan, Glen (Karen) Duncan, William (Rhonda) Duncan, Eric Duncan; sisters, Esther (Felix) Nixon, Gloria Moore of San Jose, CA; brothers, Herbert Duncan of Las Cruces, NM, Lionel (Dorris) Duncan of Moreno Valley, CA, Richard Duncan of DeRidder, La; daughter in law, Veronica Duncan; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Wake will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, Tx.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.