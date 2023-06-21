Traveling entertainment show takes interest in Pecan Festival Published 12:26 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

GROVES — With less than four months left before the event, plans for the 2023 Groves Pecan Festival are well underway.

“It’ll be a little bigger this year,” said Letha Knaus, executive director of the Groves Chamber of Commerce. “It’s going to be off the chain, and we’re super excited.”

Knaus was hired into the position in April, making this her first festival to oversee. She’s found it to be a positive experience.

“There’s always challenges, but they’re welcome challenges,” she said. “We are always trying to raise the bar higher and have something to look for.”

This year patrons can expect entertainment by Bridge City band Running On Credit Friday and Carolina Wine Mixer on Saturday.

Also, organizers have added a gumbo cook-off on the weekend before the festival.

The Cooking with Pecans contest returns with a new category — beverages. There will be entries for professional and non-professional, allowing residents and business owners to enter.

Knaus said the carnival vendors would return, and all food vendors have rescheduled. Craft vendors have, as well, with a few new additions.

“So far everybody is coming back,” she said.

Perhaps the largest change could be the presence of YOLO TX, a show that travels to highlight entertainment and other things in the state, according to its website.

Knaus said the company approached Groves about featuring the Pecan Festival, and potentially meeting with the Economic Development Corporation to do a segment on Groves.

“I think it would be a great platform to get more exposure,” Knaus said.

Currently the Chamber, EDC and YOLO TX are in negotiations.

This year’s Pecan Festival is Oct. 12-15.