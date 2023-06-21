Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 12-18 Published 12:20 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 12 to June 18:

Stephfan Lorthridge, 23, assault

Brent Haynes, 41, driving while intoxicated

Aaron J. Horn, 34, traffic violation(s)

Troy Erwin, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Joshua Laday, 27, operate unregistered vehicle

Ariandra Steward, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Logan Lewis, 46, other agency warrant(s)

Jose Hernandez, 40, theft, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 12 to June 18:

June 12

A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 1000 block of Wagner.

June 13

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Earle.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Nall.

June 14

A person was arrested for traffic violations in the 2200 block of Earle.

An assault by threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Royal.

June 15

Forgery was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for operating an unregistered vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

June 16

Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Herring.

A person was arrested for other agency warrants(s) in the intersection of Ridgewood and Matterhorn.

June 17

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Heisler.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 12 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

June 18