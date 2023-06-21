Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 12-18
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 12 to June 18:
- Stephfan Lorthridge, 23, assault
- Brent Haynes, 41, driving while intoxicated
- Aaron J. Horn, 34, traffic violation(s)
- Troy Erwin, 29, other agency warrant(s)
- Joshua Laday, 27, operate unregistered vehicle
- Ariandra Steward, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Logan Lewis, 46, other agency warrant(s)
- Jose Hernandez, 40, theft, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 12 to June 18:
June 12
- A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 1000 block of Wagner.
June 13
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Earle.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Nall.
June 14
- A person was arrested for traffic violations in the 2200 block of Earle.
- An assault by threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Royal.
June 15
- Forgery was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for operating an unregistered vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
June 16
- Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Herring.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrants(s) in the intersection of Ridgewood and Matterhorn.
June 17
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Heisler.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 12th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
June 18
- Theft was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.