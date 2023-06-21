Port Arthur man held on $35K in bonds for allegedly discharging firearm, assaulting officer Published 12:30 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A Port Arthur man is jailed on bonds totaling $35,000 after allegedly discharging a firearm and assaulting a police officer Monday.

Qualine Joseph, 39, was reportedly intoxicated and shooting outside his residence in the 3000 block of 15th Street at 2 p.m. Monday.

While officers had Joseph detailed, he reportedly assaulted an officer causing bodily injury, according to information from Port Arthur Police Department.

He was arrested for deadly conduct-discharging a firearm with bond set at $10,000 and assault on a peace officer with bond set at $25,000.

As of noon Tuesday he was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Officer Wendy Billiot said the officer is doing well.

Police declined to comment on whether this altercation is related to the fatal shooting of a woman and shooting of a man several blocks away that occurred prior to the alleged incident with Joseph on Monday.