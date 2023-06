Motiva welcomes internship program students Published 12:22 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Motiva recently welcomed 11 students from Lamar State College – Port Arthur to its 2023 summer internship program.

Interns in the program are in their second year of school and seeking degrees in the process technology and instrumentation fields.

This summer, they will get on-the-job training to enhance their skills and prepare for entering the workforce.”