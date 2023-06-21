Demolition underway on old PNGISD schools Published 12:16 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Demolition of Groves Elementary School is underway while the new Groves Primary School is under construction in the 3900 block of Cleveland.

GE was built in 1949 and was the oldest school in Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

It originally served as Groves Junior High, according to information from the school district.

The new primary school will house prekindergarten through second grade students and is set to open in August along with three other schools under construction.

Demolition of Ridgewood and Woodcrest in Port Neches are also in the demolition phase.