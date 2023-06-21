Demolition underway on old PNGISD schools

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By PA News

Demolition is underway at Groves Elementary School at 3901 Cleveland Ave. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Demolition of Groves Elementary School is underway while the new Groves Primary School is under construction in the 3900 block of Cleveland.

GE was built in 1949 and was the oldest school in Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

Workers clear rubble during the demolition of Groves Elementary School Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

It originally served as Groves Junior High, according to information from the school district.

The new primary school will house prekindergarten through second grade students and is set to open in August along with three other schools under construction.

A new primary school adjacent to the old school will open this upcoming school year. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Demolition of Ridgewood and Woodcrest in Port Neches are also in the demolition phase.

