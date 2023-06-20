Texas Department of Transportation announces U.S. 69, I-10 eastbound at Taylors Bayou closures

Published 8:51 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a major closure this week for U.S. 69

According to TxDOT, U.S. 69 southbound from FM 3514 to Nederland Avenue is closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure is needed for repairs, and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. Expect delays.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Also announced, the right lane of I-10 eastbound at Taylors Bayou will be closed overnight starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and running through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Work is planned at the bridge. Expect possible delays.

More News

Port Arthur Police say mother of 6 was killed following Monday shootings

Nederland Independent School District, city collaborate to add school resource officers to all campuses

Restaurant owners feeling strain from rising costs, lack of employees

Nederland man sentenced for sexual assault of a child

Print Article