Texas Department of Transportation announces U.S. 69, I-10 eastbound at Taylors Bayou closures

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a major closure this week for U.S. 69

According to TxDOT, U.S. 69 southbound from FM 3514 to Nederland Avenue is closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure is needed for repairs, and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. Expect delays.

Also announced, the right lane of I-10 eastbound at Taylors Bayou will be closed overnight starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and running through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Work is planned at the bridge. Expect possible delays.