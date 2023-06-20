Natalie Charles

Natalie Charles, 86, of Port Arthur died Friday, June 23, 2023.

She was employed at Dryden’s for several years.

She enjoyed tutoring as an Experience Corps Volunteer.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Charles (Austin, Tx) and Kim Charles (Port Arthur,Tx); nephew Michael Thomas (Pearland, Tx); great niece & nephew Amber & Michael Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Charles; mother Mary Dugay; four sisters and niece Trudy Charles Henderson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

