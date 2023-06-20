Juan Alexander Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Juan Alexander, 69, was born May 2, 1954 and passed away May 11, 2023.

He was preceded in death by mother Mildred Alexander (Lemell) and father Willie Manchester, one sister Patria Dyer Temple (Clyde) one brother cleveland B. Dyer Jr. (Debra).

Juan worked at many jobs in various places.

He was a member of the church of christ. He was a graduate of West Orange High School.

He also liked listening to music, reading and watching tv and fishing.

He also had a sense of humor that made people laugh.

Juan leaves to cherish his memories / brother Griffin J. Dyer (Mary deceased) of Port Arthur, sister Rosita Alexander (Rodney) of Port Arthur, sister Zolo Faye Geyen (Adam) of Lake Charles with a host of relatives and friends.

Juan’s nephews Curtis Alexander, Steven Alexander and Clyde Temple III often visited and brought clothes, shoes, watches, snacks and also took him for rides to mc donald’s during his time under hospice care and he enjoyed that.

Family Memorial will take place on Saturday 06/24/2023 at 3211 Thomas Blvd at 4:00 pm followed by a balloon release.