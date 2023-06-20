Aubrey Lee McKee Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Beloved Husband, Son, and Friend Aubrey Lee McKee, 41, of Beaumont won his fight and entered the Gates of Heaven Sunday June 18, 2023 at his residence after a hard fought battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer for over 2 and half years.

He was born July 31, 1981 to Steve and Paula McKee.

Aubrey graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1999. He enjoyed his years in the refinery with Team Industrial Services as a CAD and NDE Technician.

He loved the Houston Texans and Houston Astros, even getting to watch them in person become World Series champions. He loved bowling and golfing, was a Drummer in the band Motorbud, and loved playing the role of a Stormtrooper for local charity events.

He married the love of his life on January 2, 2021 and loved spending time and traveling with her and loving their two dogs. He had a heart of gold, loved everyone no matter what, and had such a genuine and pure soul.

He is loved by numerous family and friends.

He is preceded in Death by Grandparents Bill and Katie Thomas.

Survivors include his Beloved wife Sarah and their two dogs Lucy and Leo, Father Steve, Mother Paula, Grandparents Paul and Hertha, Sister Jerri, Niece Azlyn, Nephew Aubrey, Mother In Law Melanie, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

We know you’re enjoying all the skittles and hand warmers you can have! Be Smart, I Love You.

Memorial Contributions can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center Moon Shots-Glioblastoma Program at gifts.mdanderson.org

Please select “Other” when you choose where you want it to go and then type “Moon Shots – Glioblastoma” as this is for Brain Cancer Research.

Services are as follows: Visitation at Broussard’s Mortuary in Nederland Friday June 23rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception in Groves Saturday June 24th at 11:00am with burial to follow.

Meet for repass after burial back at the Hall at Immaculate Conception.