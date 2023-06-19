Port Arthur Police looking for suspected shooter following daylight violence Published 4:30 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

1 of 5

Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old suspect, believed responsible for shooting and injuring a man Monday afternoon in Port Arthur.

The shooting took place at approximately noon in the 2800 block of 15th Street.

Police said the suspect was shot in the back and the assailant is at large.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Eric Martin, adding he is believed to be driving a black Hyundai SUV.

He is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone who sees him or knows where Martin is to call 911.