Port Arthur man remembered as beautiful soul following tragic ATV accident Saturday Published 3:56 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

A Port Arthur man who died following an ATV crash this weekend is being remembered by family as a beautiful soul.

Dexter Flanagan, 53, died Saturday.

Flanagan has just bought the ATV and was riding near his mother’s house around 15th Street and Orange Avenue when he drove over loose gravel on the road. The ATV flipped and landed on him, causing multiple injuries.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam said the man was taken at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries.

Karen Flanagan, Dexter’s sister, said the family received numerous calls of condolences, including from his employer, Zachry.

Dexter Flanagan lived with his 90-year-old mother and cared for her, Karen Flanagan said. His mother and family are still in shock, she said.

Karen Flanagan said they have a large family, and her brother leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews he adored.

“He was a beautiful soul. Heaven gained a beautiful angel,” Karen Flanagan said. “We will truly miss him. We’re heartbroken and devastated.”

Services for Dexter Flanagan are pending with Gabriel Funeral Home.