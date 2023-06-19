Port Arthur man remembered as beautiful soul following tragic ATV accident Saturday

Published 3:56 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Dexter Flanagan, 53, died Saturday following a one-vehicle ATV crash in Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

A Port Arthur man who died following an ATV crash this weekend is being remembered by family as a beautiful soul.

Dexter Flanagan, 53, died Saturday.

Flanagan has just bought the ATV and was riding near his mother’s house around 15th Street and Orange Avenue when he drove over loose gravel on the road. The ATV flipped and landed on him, causing multiple injuries.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam said the man was taken at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries.

Karen Flanagan, Dexter’s sister, said the family received numerous calls of condolences, including from his employer, Zachry.

Dexter Flanagan lived with his 90-year-old mother and cared for her, Karen Flanagan said. His mother and family are still in shock, she said.

Karen Flanagan said they have a large family, and her brother leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews he adored.

“He was a beautiful soul. Heaven gained a beautiful angel,” Karen Flanagan said. “We will truly miss him. We’re heartbroken and devastated.”

Services for Dexter Flanagan are pending with Gabriel Funeral Home.

More News

Port Arthur Police Department officer injured; man arrested after shots fired, assault

Port Arthur Police respond to shooting Monday; 1 person hospitalized

First plant manager named for Golden Triangle Polymers Company facility

Go inside Port Arthur history and culture to become the Cajun Capital of Texas

Print Article